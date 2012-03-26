* Brazil GDP growth forecast revised down to 3.23 - survey
* Analysts revise up inflation view to 5.28 percent
By Silvio Cascione
SAO PAULO, March 26 Brazil's economy is seen
growing slower than previously anticipated this year, while
inflation forecasts for 2012 ticked slightly upwards, a weekly
central bank survey showed on Monday.
The bank survey, which tracks weekly forecasts of the
most-widely watched economic indicators in Brazil, showed
analysts lowered their forecasts for Brazil's gross domestic
product growth in 2012 to 3.23 percent, from 3.3 percent the
prior week.
However, analysts revised up slightly their outlook for
inflation this year to a rise of 5.28 percent in consumer
prices, from 5.27 percent in last week's survey.
Brazil's central bank cut rates by a larger-than-expected 75
basis points to 9.75 percent on March 7 after a sharp economic
slowdown in the second half of 2011.
The country's benchmark interest rate is expected to end
this year at 9 percent, the so-called Focus survey showed,
unchanged from last week's forecasts.
The government's efforts to spur growth will be more
effective in 2013, the survey showed, as analysts revised up
their estimates for growth next year to 4.29 percent from 4.20
percent.
The survey's results are the median forecast of analysts
polled by the central bank at about 100 financial institutions.
The central bank targets inflation of 4.5 percent annually,
with a tolerance range of plus or minus 2 percentage points.