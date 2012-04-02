* 2012 GDP growth forecast revised down to 3.20
* Analysts lower inflation view to 5.27 percent
By Silvio Cascione
SAO PAULO, April 2 Economists lowered their
forecasts for economic growth and inflation in Brazil, a survey
showed on Monday, reinforcing the view that the world's sixth
largest economy will take longer than previously expected to
respond to a government stimulus program.
The weekly central bank survey, which tracks forecasts of
the most widely watched economic indicators in Brazil, showed
analysts cut their forecasts for 2012 gross domestic product
growth to 3.20 percent, from 3.23 percent the prior week.
Analysts also revised down their outlook for inflation this
year to 5.27 percent from 5.28 percent in last week's survey.
Brazil's central bank cut rates by a larger-than-expected 75
basis points to 9.75 percent in March after a sharp economic
slowdown in the second half of 2011. The bank has been cutting
rates since August.
The country's benchmark interest rate is expected to end
this year at 9 percent, the survey showed, unchanged from last
week's forecast.
The government's efforts to spur growth is expected to be
more effective in 2013, the survey showed, as analysts expect an
expansion of 4.20 percent next year. The forecast, however, was
also revised down from a previous reading of 4.29 percent.
The survey's results are the median forecast of analysts at
about 100 financial institutions.
The central bank targets inflation of 4.5 percent annually,
with a tolerance range of plus or minus 2 percentage points.
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)