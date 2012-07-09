* Economists cut 2013 benchmark rate view to 8.5 pct from 9
pct
* Benchmark Selic seen at all-time low of 7.5 pct this year
* GDP growth expectations cut for 9th straight week
By Walter Brandimarte
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 9 Brazil's central bank
will be less aggressive in raising interest rates next year than
previously thought, a central bank survey of economists showed
on Monday, as their forecasts for economic growth dimmed for the
ninth straight week.
Economists now expect Brazil's benchmark Selic interest rate
to finish 2013 at 8.5 percent, down from a previous prediction
of 9 percent a week earlier, according to the survey. The weekly
central bank survey tracks the most widely watched economic
indicators in Brazil.
Economists maintained their estimate for a Selic at an
all-time low of 7.5 percent at the end of 2012. That view
reinforces expectations that the central bank will cut the rate
by half a percentage point to 8.0 percent on Wednesday.
As economic indicators continue to be weaker than expected,
economists for the ninth consecutive week lowered projections
for 2012 growth. They now see growth this year of just 2.01
percent, compared with a previous projection of 2.05 percent.
Government data last week showed that industrial production
in May shrank for the third consecutive month. Output slumped
0.9 percent in May, accelerating its pace of decline from April
and falling below analysts' already pessimistic forecasts.
Inflation expectations continued to fall, supporting
expectations for further rate cuts this year. The outlook for
Brazil's benchmark IPCA inflation rate in 2012 eased to 4.85
from 4.93 percent a week earlier, the survey showed.
The central bank targets inflation of 4.5 percent annually,
with a tolerance range of plus or minus 2 percentage points.
For August, economists expect the IPCA to rise 0.29 percent,
slightly up from the 0.28 percent estimated last week.
The survey's results are the median forecast of analysts
polled by the central bank at about 100 financial institutions.