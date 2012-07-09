* Economists cut 2013 benchmark rate view to 8.5 pct from 9 pct

* Benchmark Selic seen at all-time low of 7.5 pct this year

* GDP growth expectations cut for 9th straight week

By Walter Brandimarte

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 9 Brazil's central bank will be less aggressive in raising interest rates next year than previously thought, a central bank survey of economists showed on Monday, as their forecasts for economic growth dimmed for the ninth straight week.

Economists now expect Brazil's benchmark Selic interest rate to finish 2013 at 8.5 percent, down from a previous prediction of 9 percent a week earlier, according to the survey. The weekly central bank survey tracks the most widely watched economic indicators in Brazil.

Economists maintained their estimate for a Selic at an all-time low of 7.5 percent at the end of 2012. That view reinforces expectations that the central bank will cut the rate by half a percentage point to 8.0 percent on Wednesday.

As economic indicators continue to be weaker than expected, economists for the ninth consecutive week lowered projections for 2012 growth. They now see growth this year of just 2.01 percent, compared with a previous projection of 2.05 percent.

Government data last week showed that industrial production in May shrank for the third consecutive month. Output slumped 0.9 percent in May, accelerating its pace of decline from April and falling below analysts' already pessimistic forecasts.

Inflation expectations continued to fall, supporting expectations for further rate cuts this year. The outlook for Brazil's benchmark IPCA inflation rate in 2012 eased to 4.85 from 4.93 percent a week earlier, the survey showed.

The central bank targets inflation of 4.5 percent annually, with a tolerance range of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

For August, economists expect the IPCA to rise 0.29 percent, slightly up from the 0.28 percent estimated last week.

The survey's results are the median forecast of analysts polled by the central bank at about 100 financial institutions.