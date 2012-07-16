* Economists cut Brazil's GDP forecasts for 10th week
* 2012 inflation estimate up to 4.87 pct
* Analysts expect benchmark rate to end year at 7.5 pct
SAO PAULO, July 16 Economists lowered their
forecasts for economic growth in Brazil this year for the tenth
straight week, to 1.90 percent from 2.01 percent even as
forecasts for inflation rose, a central bank survey of
economists showed on Monday.
That would be the weakest growth in the world's No.6 economy
since 2009, when it contracted slightly, and a far cry from the
7.5 percent boom seen in 2010.
The outlook for Brazil's benchmark IPCA inflation rate in
2012 was raised to 4.87 percent from 4.85 percent a week
earlier, according to the survey, which tracks weekly forecasts
of the most-widely watched economic indicators in Brazil.
As the economy sputters, the central bank will likely keep
cutting interest rates, the economists said.
The country's benchmark rate is expected to end this year at
an all-time low of 7.5 percent, down from the current 8 percent
and unchanged from last week's forecasts.
The survey's results are the median forecast of analysts
polled by the central bank at about 100 financial institutions.
The central bank targets inflation of 4.5 percent annually,
with a tolerance range of plus or minus 2 percentage points.
Analysts foresee prices rising 5.50 percent next year,
unchanged from last week's prediction.
Consumer prices were seen rising 0.21 percent in July from
the previous month. Brazil's national statistics agency IBGE
will release official inflation figures for mid-July on Friday .