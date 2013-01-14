SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Economists trimmed their forecasts for Brazil's economic expansion this year to 3.20 percent from 3.26 percent, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday. Analysts slightly raised their 2013 forecasts for inflation, to 5.53 percent from 5.49 percent, though kept their expectations for year-end interest rates unchanged at 7.25 percent for the ninth straight week. The central bank poll of nearly 100 economists forecast economic growth in 2014 at 3.6 percent, down from a 3.75 percent estimate in the previous week's survey. Inflation estimates for 2014 remained stable at 5.50 percent for a ninth consecutive week. The government targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a tolerance margin of 2 percentage points in each direction.(pct) 2013 2014 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 5.49 5.53 5.50 5.50 Exchange rate 2.08 2.07 2.05 2.05 Interest rate 7.25 7.25 8.25 8.25 GDP growth 3.26 3.20 3.75 3.60 Industrial output 3.00 3.24 3.75 3.90