* Economists see steeper rate increase in May, poll shows * JPMorgan, Citi, HSBC, Nomura expect rate hike this week * Growth, inflation view largely unchanged in c.bank survey By Silvio Cascione SAO PAULO, April 15 Brazil's central bank will probably hike interest rates at a faster pace than previously thought to fight quickening inflation, starting with a 50-basis-point increase in May, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday. The central bank's monetary policy committee, known as Copom, meets on April 16-17 under heavy pressure to hike rates from a record-low 7.25 percent after inflation surpassed the ceiling of the government's target range last month. Most economists still expect the central bank, which has also been worried about Brazil's sluggish economic growth, to leave its benchmark Selic rate unchanged in the upcoming meeting. But many firms have changed their outlook to predict a rate increase this week after Brazil's top two policymakers said there will be no tolerance for rising consumer prices. Central bank president Alexandre Tombini on Friday said policymakers were "closely monitoring" inflation, and Finance Minister Guido Mantega said the government would not hesitate to take less popular measures to fight inflation. The median forecast in the survey showed most economists still expect the central bank to leave rates unchanged this week. However, the median forecast for interest rates at end-May rose to 7.75 percent, from 7.50 percent a week before, indicating a 50-point increase in May. Among the banks which revised their outlook to predict a rate increase this week are JPMorgan, HSBC, Citigroup, Nomura Securities, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Itau Unibanco. In a Reuters poll last week, all these firms were part of a wide majority forecasting stable rates this week. "In the history of central bank statements, whenever they say that they are closely monitoring the incoming data, they change the monetary policy stance at the following meeting," said Marcelo Kfoury, Brazil economist at Citigroup. Yields on rate futures jumped on Friday, suggesting most traders expect a rate hike of 25 or 50 basis points this week. The central bank slashed interest rates 10 straight times last year to help President Dilma Rousseff revive a sluggish economy and keep unemployment rates near record lows. While the economic recovery continues to be fragile, rising consumer prices grabbed the headlines in recent months as food and services prices skyrocketed. Interest rates were seen ending this year at 8.50 percent, unchanged from the prior week's forecast, according to the poll. Economists also slightly lowered forecasts for Brazil's 2013 inflation to 5.68 percent, but kept other estimates for economic growth and consumer prices largely unchanged, according to the median forecast of about 100 financial institutions polled. previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 5.70 5.68 5.70 5.70 Exchange rate 2.00 2.00 2.05 2.05 Interest rate 8.50 8.50 8.50 8.50 GDP growth 3.00 3.00 3.50 3.50 Industrial output 3.00 3.00 3.85 3.80