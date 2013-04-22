* Analysts expect slower cycle of rate hikes
* Economists see inflation at 5.70 pct at end-2013
* Brazil to grow 3 pct this year, poll shows
SAO PAULO, April 22 Brazil's central bank was
seen likely to raise interest rates at a slower pace than
previously anticipated after pledging to fight inflation with
caution, a weekly central bank survey of analysts showed on
Monday.
Economists trimmed their year-end forecast for Brazil's
benchmark Selic rate to 8.25 percent from 8.50 percent in the
prior week, according to the median of around 100 estimates in
the central bank's survey, which is called Focus. The median
forecast for the Selic rate at end-2014 remained unchanged at
8.50 percent.
Economists also slightly raised their forecasts for Brazil's
2013 and 2014 inflation to 5.70 percent and 5.71 percent, from
5.68 and 5.70 percent previously. The outlook for inflation in
the next 12 months also rose to 5.53 percent, from 5.42 percent
in the prior week's survey.
The government targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a
tolerance margin of 2 percentage points.
The bank led by Alexandre Tombini raised borrowing costs
last week for the first time in nearly two years, to 7.50
percent from a record-low 7.25 percent, after inflation pierced
the ceiling of the government's target last month.
The increase of just 25 basis surprised many investors, who
expected a stronger move of 50 basis points. In the statement
accompanying the decision, the bank also noted that its next
steps will be taken with caution given the uncertainties in the
global economic outlook.
The minutes of last week's rate-setting meeting will be
published on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. local time (1130 GMT).
(pct) 2013 2014
previous new previous new
forecast forecast forecast forecast
Consumer inflation 5.68 5.70 5.70 5.71
Exchange rate 2.00 2.00 2.05 2.05
Interest rate 8.50 8.25 8.50 8.50
GDP growth 3.00 3.00 3.50 3.50
Industrial output 3.00 2.86 3.80 3.75