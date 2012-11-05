* Broad price index slowed in Oct, food pressure wanes
* Inflation seen rebounding next year to 5.4 pct
* GDP forecasts unchanged for 2012, 2013
SAO PAULO, Nov 5 Economists trimmed their
forecasts for inflation in Brazil this year in a weekly central
bank survey published on Monday, as the effects of a spike in
global food prices shows signs of waning.
Consumer prices are now expected to rise 5.44 percent in
2012, compared with 5.45 percent a week previously. The median
forecast for interest rates at the end of 2013 also edged down
to 7.63 percent from 7.75 percent, suggesting a thin split
between 7.5 percent and 7.75 percent.
The weekly poll was the first since Brazil's broadest price
index showed inflation slowing dramatically in October,
suggesting a smaller impact from food prices, which rose sharply
after a severe drought in the United States.
There were no other changes in the outlook for Brazil's main
economic indicators. Forecasts for economic growth in 2012 and
2013 remained unchanged, as well as the median estimate for
inflation next year.
The world's sixth-largest economy is expected to grow just
1.54 percent this year, its slowest pace since 2009. The
economists surveyed expect growth to rebound in 2013 to 4
percent.
Inflation will end 2013 at 5.40 percent, according to the
median forecast, above the center of the government's target of
4.5 percent but within its 2 percentage-point margin.
Interest rates will end this year at their current level of
7.25 percent, economists said.
The survey results represent the median forecast of analysts
polled at about 100 financial institutions.
Consumer prices are expected to rise 0.56 percent in October
over September, unchanged from the prior week, the central bank
survey added.