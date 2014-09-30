Mexico's peso deepens losses to nearly 2-week low
MEXICO CITY, April 19 Mexico's peso deepened its losses versus the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, weakening around 1.5 percent to a near two-week low.
BRASILIA, Sept 30 Brazil's central government will be able to meet its primary budget surplus target for the year despite four straight months of deficits, Brazil's Treasury chief Arno Augustin said in a press conference on Tuesday.
Brazil's central government posted a primary budget deficit of 10.423 billion reais ($4.24 billion) in August, the country's Treasury said earlier on Tuesday.
($1 = 2.4575 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Alonso Soto Editing by W Simon)
MEXICO CITY, April 19 Mexico's peso deepened its losses versus the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, weakening around 1.5 percent to a near two-week low.
* Entered into a new $15 million three-year secured line of credit with bank of america