BRASILIA Feb 26 Brazil's treasury chief Marcelo Saintive said on Thursday he is confident the central government can achieve its annual fiscal target in 2015 with a mix of tax increases and spending cuts.

A downgrade of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA's credit rating from Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday would not limit market access to other Brazilian companies, Saintive added. (Reporting by Alonso Soto)