Euro zone bond yields rise as focus tilts back to macro outlook
* Focus back on economic outlook and ECB after French election
BRASILIA Feb 26 Brazil's treasury chief Marcelo Saintive said on Thursday he is confident the central government can achieve its annual fiscal target in 2015 with a mix of tax increases and spending cuts.
A downgrade of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA's credit rating from Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday would not limit market access to other Brazilian companies, Saintive added. (Reporting by Alonso Soto)
* Focus back on economic outlook and ECB after French election
LONDON, May 9 A raft of well-received updates and a recovery in resources stocks helped European shares rebound early on Tuesday from the previous session's slight losses, although shares in Micro Focus dropped.