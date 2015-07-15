BRASILIA, July 15 Brazil's federal tax revenues
fell in June for the third straight month, the country's tax
agency said on Wednesday, further complicating government
efforts to meet a key fiscal goal this year.
Brazil's federal government collected 97 billion reais
($30.88 billion) in taxes in June, down 2.44 percent from the
same month a year ago when discounted for inflation.
The sharp contraction of the Brazilian economy has dragged
down tax revenues at a time when President Dilma Rousseff is
scrambling to shore up the country's finances and regain the
confidence of market players.
Rousseff's economic team agrees that it is impossible to
reach the primary surplus target of 1.1 percent of gross
domestic product this year. Officials are now debating the size
of the new goal and when to announce it.
Finance Minister Joaquim Levy is trying to secure new
revenues with one-off items to get closer to the target this
year and shield the country's investment grade rating.
Levy is backing a bill to legalize money held by Brazilians
abroad with the payment of a penalty fee and speeding up the
collection of tax debts to bolster revenues this year and next.
The ministry expects both measures to bring an extra 35 billion
reais in revenues this year.
The government also hopes to generate extra revenues with
the sale of the insurance unit of state lender Caixa Economica
Federal and a state payroll auction.
The country collected 92 billion reais in federal taxes in
May, according to the agency.
($1 = 3.1416 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama)