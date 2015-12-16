BRASILIA Dec 16 Brazil's government expects to collect between 30 billion and 35 billion reais ($8.90 billion) in tax debts next year, up from 15 billion reais in 2015, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The resources will help Brazil close its budget deficit next year, along with expected tax hikes and spending cuts.

($1 = 3.9324 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)