BRASILIA Dec 23 Brazil's federal tax revenue
fell a whopping 17.29 percent in November from a year earlier in
real terms to 95.5 billion reais ($1.39 billion), tax agency
data showed on Wednesday, highlighting the challenges the
government faces to rebalance its accounts amid a deepening
recession.
Economists expected the tax take to total 100 billion
reais, according to the median forecast of a Reuters poll of 10
economists. The country collected 104 billion reais in federal
taxes in October, according to the agency.
The drop in tax revenue on the year, combined with the
government's inability to pass measures to raise extra income,
have raised doubts that the administration will be able to eke
out a small primary surplus next after two years of deficits.
($1 = 3.9685 Brazilian reais)
