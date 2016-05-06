BRASILIA May 6 Embattled Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff on Friday submitted legislation to raise the tax on inheritance and donations in order to exempt more middle-class workers from income tax.

The finance ministry said in a statement the bill would increase the income tax brackets by 5 percent, which would raise the take-home pay for more middle-class workers.

The measure will cost the government 5 billion reais in loss revenue per year, which the finance ministry said will be compensated by tax increases on inheritance, donations, image copyrights among other levies. (Reporting by Alonso Soto)