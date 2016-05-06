Dealmakers aplenty, SoftBank's Son looks for wonks
May 19 Deep Nishar spends more time roaming university hallways than he does corporate boardrooms.
BRASILIA May 6 Embattled Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff on Friday submitted legislation to raise the tax on inheritance and donations in order to exempt more middle-class workers from income tax.
The finance ministry said in a statement the bill would increase the income tax brackets by 5 percent, which would raise the take-home pay for more middle-class workers.
The measure will cost the government 5 billion reais in loss revenue per year, which the finance ministry said will be compensated by tax increases on inheritance, donations, image copyrights among other levies. (Reporting by Alonso Soto)
May 19 Deep Nishar spends more time roaming university hallways than he does corporate boardrooms.
TOKYO, May 19 Longer-dated Japanese government bond prices gained on Friday, supported by a regular Bank of Japan debt-buying operation that helped flatten the yield curve.