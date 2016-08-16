BRASILIA Aug 16 Raising taxes will hurt the Brazilian economy if productivity remains low when compared to other major economies, the finance ministry's economic monitoring secretary Mansueto Almeida said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a congressional hearing about a government proposal to cap public spending, Mansueto said Brazil is the most indebted country among emerging economies and its budget deficit is a "serious problem." (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)