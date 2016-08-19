BRASILIA Aug 19 Brazil collected 107.416
billion reais ($33.37 billion) in federal taxes in
July, the government said on Friday, down 5.8 percent from a
year earlier when adjusted for inflation and below market
expectations.
The country collected 111 billion reais in federal taxes in
June, according to Brazil's tax agency.
Plummeting tax revenue during the nation's recession has
eroded Brazil's fiscal accounts, widening a record deficit that
has cost the one-time emerging-market star its coveted
investment-grade rating. July tax revenue had been expected to
total 109 billion reais, according to the median forecast in a
Reuters poll.
($1 = 3.2190 Brazilian reais)
