BRIEF-S&P says Spain's autonomous community of Madrid 'BBB+/A-2' ratings affirmed
* S&P says Spain's autonomous community of madrid 'BBB+/A-2' ratings affirmed; outlook remains stable Source text (http://bit.ly/2qFLJeZ)
BRASILIA Nov 25 Extraordinary revenues from an amnesty program helped Brazil collect 148.699 billion reais ($43.4 billion) in federal taxes in October, up 33 percent from a year earlier when adjusted for inflation, the government said on Friday.
October tax revenue had been expected to total 110 billion reais, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll. The taxes and fines collected under the amnesty program for undeclared assets abroad were expected to help the government meet its 2016 budget target.
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazilian hedge fund Alaska Black, managed by Alaska Investimentos Ltda, lost 28.02 percent on Thursday, a manager told Reuters, as a political scandal threatening President Michel Temer hammered the country's financial markets.