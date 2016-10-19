BRASILIA Oct 19 Brazil has collected 18.6 billion reais ($5.8 bln) as part of a program that gives criminal amnesty to Brazilians that pay fines and taxes over undeclared assets held abroad, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

The government expects to collect up to 50 billion reais from the program that is due to end on Oct. 31. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chris Reese)