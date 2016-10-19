BRIEF-LendingClub Corp says requests that its S-3, filed with U.S. SEC on May 22, be withdrawn
BRASILIA Oct 19 Brazil has collected 18.6 billion reais ($5.8 bln) as part of a program that gives criminal amnesty to Brazilians that pay fines and taxes over undeclared assets held abroad, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.
The government expects to collect up to 50 billion reais from the program that is due to end on Oct. 31. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chris Reese)
BRASILIA, May 22 The Brazilian government reduced its planned spending freeze for 2017 by 3.1 billion reais ($947.46 million) because of higher revenues, according to a fiscal report published by the planning ministry on Monday. ($1 = 3.2719 reais) (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Richard Chang)