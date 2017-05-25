BRASILIA May 25 Brazil's federal tax collection rose 2.27 percent in April from the same month a year ago after being adjusted for inflation, the country's tax agency said on Thursday.

In April, the country collected 118.047 billion reais ($36.04 billion) in federal taxes. Economists had forecast 116 billion reais in revenues, according to the median of 10 estimates in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 3.2750 reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Tom Brown)