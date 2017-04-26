BRIEF-Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 mln
* Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRASILIA, April 26 Brazil's federal tax collection fell 1.16 percent in March from the same month a year ago after adjusted for inflation, the country's tax agency said on Wednesday.
In March, the country collected 98.994 billion reais ($31.20 billion) in federal taxes. Economists forecast 101 billion reais in revenues, according to the median of 16 estimates in a Reuters poll.
($1 = 3.1731 reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Silvio Cascione)
* Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LGI Homes says on May 25 co entered into that certain second amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 25, 2017 - SEC filing