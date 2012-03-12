SAO PAULO, March 12 Brazil extended the reach of a 6 percent tax known as the IOF on overseas loans, saying it now applied to maturities of up to five years, the government stated in its official daily gazette on Monday.

The tax had previously been charged when companies in Brazil took foreign loans maturing up to two years, but was extended to three years on March 1. (Reporting by Natalia Cacioli; Writing by Brad Haynes and Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)