MOVES-BlackRock names Goldman Sachs' Brownlie as U.S. head of fixed-income ETFs
June 8 BlackRock Inc said on Thursday it hired Goldman Sachs' Heather Brownlie as its U.S. head of fixed-income ETFs.
SAO PAULO, June 14 The Brazilian government on Thursday reduced the scope of a financial transactions tax on corporate loans made overseas, in the latest step to protect local credit markets from the impact of global financial turmoil.
Foreign corporate loans of up to two years will pay the so-called IOF tax, which remained unchanged at 6 percent, according to the official gazette. Previously, loans of up to five years were entitled to pay the tax.
The move takes effect Thursday.
LONDON, June 9 Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon said the results of the election were disappointing for her party but were disastrous for Prime Minister Theresa May.