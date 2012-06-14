SAO PAULO, June 14 The Brazilian government on Thursday reduced the scope of a financial transactions tax on corporate loans made overseas, in the latest step to protect local credit markets from the impact of global financial turmoil.

Foreign corporate loans of up to two years will pay the so-called IOF tax, which remained unchanged at 6 percent, according to the official gazette. Previously, loans of up to five years were entitled to pay the tax.

The move takes effect Thursday.