BRASILIA, Sept 25 Brazil's federal tax collection fell for a third straight month in August, official data showed on Tuesday, adding to doubts over whether the government can achieve its closely watched fiscal goal this year.

Federal tax revenues fell 1.84 percent to 77.074 billion reais ($38.07 billion) in August from a year earlier, the federal tax authority said.

The drop in tax revenues reflects a broad economic slowdown, a far cry from much of the past decade, when tax collection soared on the back of a booming economy.

Tax income is key for the government of President Dilma Rousseff to meet its primary budget surplus goal of 139.8 billion reais this year.

Senior officials have said the slowdown in tax collection could threaten this year's primary surplus goal and force the government to use different accounting methods to hit the target.

The primary surplus goal is considered a crucial indicator of the Brazilian government's commitment to fiscal prudence, which has helped the country lower its debt burden and win the confidence of foreign investors.