* 2012 federal tax income seen up only between 1.5 and 2 pct
* Officials had previously predicted growth of up to 4 pct
* Tax revenue fell to 1.84 pct to 77 bln reais last month
* Drop reflects sluggish economy, threatens fiscal goal
By Alonso Soto and Luciana Otoni
BRASILIA, Sept 25 Brazil's federal tax
collection fell for a third straight month in August, p rompting
a cutback in 20 12 ta x revenue growth fo recasts and potentially
jeopardizing compliance with a fiscal target seen as key by
bondholders.
Federal tax revenues fell 1.84 percent in
inflation-adjusted terms to 77.074 billion reais ($38.07
billion) in August from a year earlier, the federal tax
authority said on Tuesday.
After the release of the data, tax authority officials pared
their estimate of ta x revenue g rowth in 2012 to b etween 1.5
percent and 2 percent this year from a previous forecast of up
to 4 percent. At the start of the year the government had
predicted a 5 percent increase in tax revenues.
The new estimates are in real terms, already taking into
account inflation, authorities said.
The primary surplus represents the excess of revenue over
expenditures before taking into account interest payments due in
the year. As such, it is closely watched by bondholders as a
gauge of a country's capacity to service its debt.
The latest monthly dro p in tax revenues reflects a broad
economic slowdown, a far cry from much of the past decade, when
tax collection soared on the back of a booming economy.
"This new projection is directly related to the new
macroeconomic parameters," the tax authority deputy head, Zayda
Manatta, told reporters in Brasilia.
The government recently slashed its 2012 economic growth
estimate to 2 percent, way below the 7.5 percent expansion seen
only two years ago, but still above most private economists
growth forecast of only 1.5 percent this year.
Manatta said that a fall in corporate profits and flurry of
tax cuts to bolster the economy have hit tax revenues this year.
Tax income is key for the government of President Dilma
Rousseff to meet its primary budget surplus goal of 139.8
billion reais or 3.1 percent of the g ross domestic product this
year.
Senior officials recently have conceded that
l ower- than-anticipated t ax collection could jeopardize efforts
to hit the 2012 primary surplus goal and force the government to
use different accounting methods to hit the target.
The government has been increasing its intake of dividends
by state-run companies to make up for the lost in tax revenue.