BRASILIA, June 16 Brazil's government could
increase tax revenues by about 3 billion reais ($970 million)
this year after striking a deal with members of Congress to
unwind tax breaks on payrolls, the lawmaker drafting the changes
said on Tuesday.
The government has agreed to keep some of the tax breaks on
four of the 56 sectors of the economy that have benefited,
passenger transport, call centers, media, and staple food
producers, said Leonardo Picciani, leader of the opposition PMDB
party in the lower house of Congress.
The bill is important for Finance Minister Joaquim Levy as
he seeks to save 66.3 billion reais in the government's budget
this year, the equivalent of 1.1 percent of gross domestic
product. The budget target has been closely watched by ratings
agencies, which have threatened to cut Brazil's credit rating
closer to junk status.
Jose Guimaraes, leader of Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff's Workers' Party in the lower house of Congress, told
journalists the bill could be approved by both chambers and
signed into law by June 30.
The government's original proposal on the payroll tax
breaks, put forward by Rousseff in a temporary decree in
February, was to raise 5 billion reais in revenue in 2015 and 13
billion reais in 2016.
It proposed a more than doubling of the social security tax
rate on corporate gross revenue, effectively reducing payroll
tax breaks for 56 sectors that were costing the government about
25 billion reais a year in forgone revenues.
Rousseff's decree was thrown out by Senate Speaker Renan
Calheiros, forcing the government to put forward the changes in
a bill.
"Approving 85 or 80 percent of the tax increases planned by
the government is better than seeing the whole project rejected
by Congress," Picciani told journalists.
($1=3.09 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Alonso Soto and Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing
by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Peter Galloway)