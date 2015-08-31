* Primary fiscal deficit projected for 2016 - media
* Rousseff drops plan for financial transactions tax
* Lack of fiscal savings raises risk of rating downgrade
(Adds media report on 2016 budget deficit)
BRASILIA, Aug 30 Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff will send Congress a 2016 budget with a primary deficit
after she abandoned plans to reinstate an unpopular tax to raise
revenues next year, Brazilian media reported on Sunday.
Rousseff's economic team decided it was best to present
realistic budget numbers to avoid losing further credibility in
the market, the O Globo, Folha de S.Paulo and Estado de S.Paulo
newspapers reported, citing presidential aides.
Without additional revenues, government officials warned
last week it would be impossible to meet a fiscal savings target
of 0.7 percent of gross domestic product next year as originally
planned in the budget, which must be sent to Congress by Monday.
The absence of a primary fiscal surplus - the budget balance
before interest payments - will increase the risk of Brazil
losing its prized investment-grade credit rating next year.
Over the weekend, Rousseff dropped the idea of reintroducing
a 0.38 percent tax on financial transactions, known as CPMF,
after the plan ran into a barrage of criticism even from within
her coalition, the newspapers said.
The president's press office said it would not comment on
the tax issue until Monday.
Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said on Saturday the CPMF tax
was needed to bridge Brazil's fiscal gap in a severe recession
that has reduced government revenues.
A senior government official told Reuters on Friday that
Brazil would not meet its 2016 fiscal savings target unless the
CPMF, which was abolished by Congress in 2007, was
reinstated.
But business leaders, opposition politicians and even her
main coalition ally, the PMDB party led by Vice President Michel
Temer, opposed the plan to revive the unpopular tax, and the
government ran out of time to negotiate a bill with Congress.
The newspapers estimated the shortfall in the 2016 budget at
about 80 billion reais .
($1 = 3.5809 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Alison Williams and
Jacqueline Wong)