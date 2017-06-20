BRASILIA, June 20 Brazil's federal tax
collection fell in May to the lowest level for that month in
seven years, raising concerns about the health of the country's
economic recovery as well as the government's ability to meet
its 2017 budget goal.
Revenues, after adjusting for inflation, fell to 97.694
billion reais ($29.55 billion) last month, down 0.96 percent
from the year-earlier period, Brazil's federal tax agency said
on Tuesday.
Tax revenues in the first five months of the year totaled
544.485 billion reais, up 0.35 percent from the same period in
2016, the tax agency said.
Brazil's economy has begun a slow recovery from a two-year
recession, with market forecasts for growth of about 0.4 percent
in 2017.
The government is counting on higher tax revenues and strict
spending limits to meet a primary budget deficit goal of 139
billion reais for this year. Hitting that target is seen by
investors and ratings agencies as a crucial step in ensuring
Brazil's debt sustainability in the long run.
($1 = 3.3057 reais)
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Paul Simao)