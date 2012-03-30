* Gov't to announce more tax breaks on Tuesday, source says

* Gov't to exempt some manufacturers from payroll tax

* May hike taxes on foreign competitors in key sectors- Estado daily (Recasts with government source)

By Luciana Otoni

SAO PAULO, March 30 Brazil will extend a payroll tax break to some manufacturers as part of a package of new measures to help struggling industries in a move to help the recovery of Latin America's top economy, a senior government source told Reuters on Friday.

President Dilma Rousseff will shift a 20-percent tax on payroll to a 1-percent levy on gross revenue for companies in strategic sectors to eliminate an advantage foreign-produced goods have enjoyed at the expense of local manufacturers, said the official, who is involved in drafting the stimulus package.

Some manufacturers will be eligible for further tax breaks on revenues coming from the sale of their products abroad.

"This is a measure that aims to awaken the animal spirit in businessmen. We want them to boost investment," said the official, who asked for anonymity because he was not allowed to speak publicly.

The government plans to eliminate payroll taxes for manufactures in areas such as textiles, shipbuilding, furniture, auto parts and aircraft, the official said.

The Finance Ministry declined to comment.

The Brazilian real's sizzling gains against the dollar in recent years have left local manufacturers struggling to compete abroad and at home against imports. Rousseff said in a visit to India on Thursday that the government will lower taxes for local industry.

The government was discussing plans to raise taxes on imported goods in these sectors, local newspaper Estado de Sao Paulo reported on Friday. However, the daily said some officials feared Brazil would run up against World Trade Organization limits on import tariffs, which it has already reached in many sectors.

A move to raise taxes on revenue for all companies, not only those that rely on imported manufactured goods, while eliminating local payroll taxes, would be a way to avoid potential problems at the WTO, the paper said, without citing any source. (Writing by Alonso Soto and Asher Levine; Editing by Reese Ewing, Padraic Cassidy and Dan Grebler)