* Gov't to announce more tax breaks on Tuesday, source says
* Gov't to exempt some manufacturers from payroll tax
* May hike taxes on foreign competitors in key sectors-
Estado daily
(Recasts with government source)
By Luciana Otoni
SAO PAULO, March 30 Brazil will extend a payroll
tax break to some manufacturers as part of a package of new
measures to help struggling industries in a move to help the
recovery of Latin America's top economy, a senior government
source told Reuters on Friday.
President Dilma Rousseff will shift a 20-percent tax on
payroll to a 1-percent levy on gross revenue for companies in
strategic sectors to eliminate an advantage foreign-produced
goods have enjoyed at the expense of local manufacturers, said
the official, who is involved in drafting the stimulus package.
Some manufacturers will be eligible for further tax breaks
on revenues coming from the sale of their products abroad.
"This is a measure that aims to awaken the animal spirit in
businessmen. We want them to boost investment," said the
official, who asked for anonymity because he was not allowed to
speak publicly.
The government plans to eliminate payroll taxes for
manufactures in areas such as textiles, shipbuilding, furniture,
auto parts and aircraft, the official said.
The Finance Ministry declined to comment.
The Brazilian real's sizzling gains against the
dollar in recent years have left local manufacturers struggling
to compete abroad and at home against imports. Rousseff said in
a visit to India on Thursday that the government will lower
taxes for local industry.
The government was discussing plans to raise taxes on
imported goods in these sectors, local newspaper Estado de Sao
Paulo reported on Friday. However, the daily said some officials
feared Brazil would run up against World Trade Organization
limits on import tariffs, which it has already reached in many
sectors.
A move to raise taxes on revenue for all companies, not only
those that rely on imported manufactured goods, while
eliminating local payroll taxes, would be a way to avoid
potential problems at the WTO, the paper said, without citing
any source.
(Writing by Alonso Soto and Asher Levine; Editing by Reese
Ewing, Padraic Cassidy and Dan Grebler)