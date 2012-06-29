(Inserts dropped preposition in headline)
* Tax breaks seek to revive struggling industries
* Measures extended as other stimulus has yet to bear fruit
By Ana Flor
MENDOZA, Argentina, June 29 The Brazilian
government will extend domestic tax breaks on home appliances
and furniture, a senior government official told Reuters on
Friday, maintaining efforts to help ailing Brazilian
industries.
The government will make the announcement later on Friday,
said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity on the
sidelines of a summit of the Mercosur regional trade bloc, which
is under way in Mendoza, Argentina.
He added the tax break will likely extend for an additional
three months and said there are no plans to grant new breaks on
other products.
The measure is one of many unveiled in recent months as
President Dilma Rousseff struggles to revive a stagnant
Brazilian economy. After annual growth of 7.5 percent in 2010,
the economy began to sputter last year and in recent quarters
has all but stood still.
Rousseff has made state-led efforts to revive the economy
the top priority of her government. Be it through tax incentives
for key industries or increased lending by state-controlled
banks, Brazil's government plays a leading role in the country's
economy, which surpassed Britain's last year to become the
world's sixth-largest.
In December, the government slashed the so-called IPI tax on
home appliances and in March extended the break to include
furniture and other products. Brazilian industries in recent
years have been crippled by appreciation of the real, the
country's currency, which raised costs for many manufacturers
and hindered their ability to compete with a flood of cheap
imports.
In addition to tax breaks, Rousseff has also sought to help
industry by targeting state purchases of select products.
Earlier this week, the government announced measures to increase
government purchases of everything from school buses to train
wagons to armored vehicles.
The stimulus measures have yet to bear fruit, though.
Brazil's economy is expected in 2012 to post another year of
mediocre growth, with some economists predicting growth of as
low as 1.5. The central bank, for its part, is forecasting
growth of about 2.5 percent.
