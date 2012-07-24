* Tax revenues drop 6.55 pct from June 2011
* Declining corporate profits, tax breaks hurt revenues
* Falling revenues cast doubt on gov't 2012 fiscal targets
BRASILIA, July 24 Brazil's federal tax revenues
dropped more than expected in June from the same period a year
before, as a stubborn economic slowdown hurts corporate profits
and prompts the government to grant tax breaks to some
industries.
Brazil's federal government had tax revenues of 81.107
billion reais ($39.8 billion) in June, 6.55 percent
less than in the same month in 2011 when adjusted for inflation,
Brazil's tax authority said on Tuesday.
The government was expected to collect 83 billion reais
($40.68 billion) in June, according to the median forecast of 5
analysts in a Reuters poll.
The drop in revenues may add to concerns on whether
President Dilma Rousseff can meet fiscal targets while trying to
stimulate the economy with a flurry of tax cuts, subsidized
credit and more spending.
Brazil's economy is expected to grow less than 2 percent in
2012, well below the 7.5 percent rate seen only two years ago,
according to a Reuters survey of economists.
Declining corporate profits reduced tax revenues from
companies in June, Brazil's tax authority said. Tax breaks on
fuel and locally manufactured goods, aimed at stimulating
investment and reducing inflation, also capped revenues.
In the first half of the year, the Brazilian federal
government cashed in 508.555 billion reais ($249 billion), 3.66
percent more than in the same period a year before.