(Corrects headline to say speaker, not minister)

SAO PAULO Aug 26 The Brazilian lower house of Congress is unlikely to pass any plan to raise taxes to cover a swelling budget deficit, Speaker Rodrigo Maia told Valor Econômico newspaper on Friday, a sign lawmakers want the government first to consider streamlining spending.

Maia told Valor that the House could vote on a proposal to put a cap on annual budget spending growth by mid-November, provided it garners enough support. The government also needs to educate lawmakers and citizens on the need to revamp the country's pension system, Maia told Valor.

His remarks came days after Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles told lawmakers that potential tax increases could not be ruled out. Congress on Wednesday approved a bill setting a hefty primary deficit goal for this year as the government seeks to gradually narrow a record shortfall.

Recent differences between parties supporting the administration of interim President Michel Temer in Congress could be minimized as discussion of the economic agenda progresses, Valor quoted Maia as saying.

Temer is temporarily replacing President Dilma Rousseff, who is in the midst of an impeachment trial in the Senate, charged with doctoring budget accounts.

Maia's press office did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Valor report. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)