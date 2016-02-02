SAO PAULO Feb 2 A Brazilian senator in charge
of a tax bill before Congress has removed an entire section from
his draft proposal that would have imposed levies on certain
asset-backed securities, a move seen as a boost to a market
facing rising taxes.
The draft text seen by Reuters showed it scrapped a plan to
raise income taxes on holdings of local notes backed by
agribusiness and real estate receivables, commonly known in
Brazil as LCAs and LCIs.
The senator, Romero Jucá from the PMDB party, the largest
party in President Dilma Rousseff's ruling coalition, removed
the section on the grounds that a change in tax conditions could
discourage investments and savings.
The plan was to set a 10 percent levy on some securities and
a range of taxes depending on the time that investors held the
notes.
Farmers and real estate developers sell LCAs and LCIs to
fund their investments, while investors buy the securities
partly because of the tax-exempt allure.
The joint budget committee of Congress, which is in charge
of evaluating and making amendments to the draft proposal,
confirmed the changes.
