BRIEF-Walgreens' healthcare clinics to offer STI tests in select markets
* Walgreens - beginning April 25 Walgreens Healthcare Clinics in select markets will offer testing services for STIs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRASILIA May 27 The Brazilian government will prolong payroll tax breaks for some sectors, a senior executive with planemaker Embraer said on Tuesday, in a move to extend benefits to businesses that are quickly losing confidence in the economy.
President Dilma Rousseff has granted payroll tax breaks to 56 sectors that range from shoemakers to airplane manufacturers in a bid to jump start an economy that has slowed sharply in the last three years.
The head of defense for Embraer, Jackson Schneider, told reporters after leaving a meeting with Rousseff that the government was going to extend the tax breaks. He indicated that the tax breaks will be permanent. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Walgreens - beginning April 25 Walgreens Healthcare Clinics in select markets will offer testing services for STIs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HAVANA, April 18 An electric car dealer with a Miami subsidiary is telling Cuba-based diplomats struggling with a gasoline shortage on the Communist-run Caribbean island that they should fret no longer.