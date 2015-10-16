BRASILIA Oct 16 Brazil's government is considering raising a fuel tax and other duties to help rebalance its public accounts next year as it loses hope Congress will approve on time a controversial tax on financial transactions, three officials said on Friday.

President Dilma Rousseff's administration is in talks with the lawmaker drafting the 2016 budget bill to reduce its projection for 32 billion reais in extra income next year stemming the revival of the CPMF tax.

The lawmaker, Ricardo Barros, told Reuters on Thursday he planned to reduce that revenue estimate from the budget bill due to the uncertain outlook of a tax widely opposed by lawmakers and business leaders.

"We are in talks to include at least a partial revenue estimate from the CPMF tax in the budget bill," a Rousseff aide told Reuters on condition of anonymity because the matter was not public. "The hole that will be left will be covered with a hike in the CIDE fuel tax and other duties."

The hoped-for CPMF tax represents about half of the new revenue the government wants to raise in an austerity package that Rousseff and Finance Minister Joaquim Levy are pushing to plug a budget deficit and regain the confidence of investors in the once booming Brazilian economy.

But Rousseff has lost support in Congress as her popularity stays near record lows and the economy sinks into its worst recession in 25 years.

Government officials have warned that increasing the CIDE fuel tax, which does not require legislative approval, could pressure inflation already hovering near double digits.

The planning ministry declined to comment on the potential tax hikes. The finance ministry did not immediately respond to e-mails seeking comments. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Kieran Murray, Bernard Orr)