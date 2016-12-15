BRASILIA Dec 15 Brazilian President Michel
Temer on Thursday unveiled measures to reduce bureaucracy and
raise productivity to help pull Brazil from its worst recession
on record amid growing popular discontent.
Temer said registration of new businesses and tax payments
would be streamlined, companies would be allowed to pay back tax
in installments, real estate credit would be stimulated, credit
card interest rates lowered and credit for small and medium
companies expanded. He announced the measures flanked by Finance
Minister Henrique Meirelles and Congressional leaders.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Andrew Hay)