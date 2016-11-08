(Adds Temer and finance minister comments)
By Anthony Boadle and Lisandra Paraguassu
BRASILIA Nov 8 President Michel Temer said on
Tuesday he expects Brazil's economy to emerge from a severe
recession in the second half of next year, later than expected
by most economists.
He added Brazil, Latin America's largest economy, is making
strides toward restoring business confidence and recovering the
investment grade credit rating that it lost last year.
Addressing the powerful industrial lobby CNI, Temer said
chopping Brazil's budget deficit and pulling the economy out of
recession "takes time."
"Our hope is that we will not have negative growth in the
second half of 2017," Temer told the conference on building and
financing infrastructure, adding that high unemployment, with 12
million Brazilians out of work, would start to fall then too.
Brazil's recession has lasted two years, marking the
economy's deepest downturn since the 1930s.
Economists widely expect the economy to start growing again
in the first quarter of 2017
Based on recent data, the industrial sector shows signs of
stabilizing and corporate investments have started to pick up.
Consumer and business confidence have risen off record lows.
Temer, who took over in August when his leftist predecessor
as ousted in an impeachment trial, said his center-right
government is seeking to increase the private sector's role in
modernizing infrastructure.
He urged Congress to approve a federal spending cap this
year, to be followed by a reform of the costly pension system in
2017 to restore fiscal discipline.
Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles, speaking after Temer,
said public spending had reached unsustainable levels under
previous governments and Brazil was only now, for the first
time, tackling its biggest problem of spending more than it
earned.
Meirelles said the pace of economic recovery would depend on
business confidence. He said the government was strengthening
regulatory agencies to improve the business climate as it looks
for private investment to rebound.
Temer said renewed confidence since he stepped in to replace
Dilma Rousseff has improved the chances of Brazil recovering its
investment grade.
Temer noted that the spread on Brazil's five-year credit
default swaps, a measure of investor perception
of credit risk, had narrowed considerably over the past six
months.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle, Lisandra Paraguassu and Leo Goy;
Editing by Daniel Flynn, Chizu Nomiyama and W Simon)