BRASILIA, Sept 24 Brazil's national monetary council on Thursday raised for the fourth consecutive time the interest rate at which state development bank BNDES pegs its loans.

The country's highest economic body, comprised of the finance and planning ministers and central bank chief, raised the so-called TJLP rate by another 50 basis points to 7 percent for the fourth quarter of 2015. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by James Dalgleish)