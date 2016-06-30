BRASILIA, June 30 Brazil's national monetary
council on Thursday decided to hold the base interest rate on
loans from state development bank BNDES at 7.50 percent, the
second consecutive time it has held the rate unchanged.
The country's highest economic body, comprised of the
finance and planning ministers and central bank chief, said the
the TJLP rate will remain at 7.50 percent for the
third quarter of 2016. The government has raised the TJLP by 250
basis points over the last two years.
(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by
Tom Brown)