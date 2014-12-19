BRASILIA Dec 19 Brazil's main economic
policymaking body on Friday raised for the first time in almost
two years the interest rate at which state development bank
BNDES pegs its loans, in a bid to trim billions of reais in
subsidies that are weighing down public finances.
The CMN, as the policymaking body is known, hiked the
so-called TJLP rate to 5.5 percent from a record
low 5 percent. The TJLP rate was kept unchanged since January
2013 as President Dilma Rousseff sought to jumpstart Brazil's
stagnant economy by offering subsidized credit to local
companies.
In a statement released by the finance ministry, the CMN
also earmarked an additional 50 billion reais ($18.8 billion) to
a program to spur investments known as PSI. The interest rates
linked to the PSI program will also be adjusted, the statement
said.
($1 = 2.659 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal
and Alonso Soto; Editing by Chris Reese)