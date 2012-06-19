BRIEF-Friendswood Capital raises $22 mln in equity financing
* Friendswood Capital Corp files to say it has raised $22 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rJIIfT)
BRASILIA, June 19 Brazil still has room to stimulate domestic consumption as inflation continues to fall toward the government's target, central bank chief Alexandre Tombini said on Tuesday, suggesting additional interest rate cuts are possible.
* Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd reports 12.01 percent passive stake in Global Self Storage Inc as on May 31, 2017 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2sLSKeW) Further company coverage: