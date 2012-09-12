BRIEF-S&P says U.S. 'AA+/A-1+' ratings affirmed
* S&P says U.S. 'AA+/A-1+' ratings affirmed; Outlook remains stable
BRASILIA, Sept 12 Brazil's central bank chief Alexandre Tombini said on Wednesday that inflation is under control and the Brazilian economy is gradually recovering with industrial output showing sign of speeding up.
Tombini told a Senate committee hearing that recent measures to stimulate the economy will help contain price pressures in the medium term and bring about more vigorous and sustainable growth.
* Calatlantic Group, Inc. Announces upsizing and pricing of $350 million of senior notes due 2027