BRASILIA, June 18 Brazil's economy is prepared to face a recent increase in volatility in foreign markets and inflation will remain under control, central bank chief Alexandre Tombini said on Tuesday.

Tombini spoke after Brazil's currency, the real, reached its weakest level in four years in intra-day trading on Tuesday, which prompted the central bank to intervene twice in the forex market. The real was trading 0.19 percent weaker at 2.1695 per U.S. dollar at 2:50 p.m. local time (1750 GMT).