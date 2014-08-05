Luxury retailer Jimmy Choo puts itself up for sale
LONDON, April 24 Luxury retailer Jimmy Choo is seeking offers for the company as part of a review of its strategic options to maximise shareholder value, it said on Monday.
BRASILIA Aug 5 Brazil's economy will likely grow less in 2014 than in 2013 after expanding near zero in the first six months of the year, but it will probably recover in the second half, central bank chief Alexandre Tombini said on Tuesday.
Speaking at the Senate's economic affairs committee, Tombini also said there is no contradiction between the bank's monetary policy and recent macroprudential measures aimed at improving liquidity in the banking system. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni and Alonso Soto; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by James Dalgleish)
LONDON, April 24 Luxury retailer Jimmy Choo is seeking offers for the company as part of a review of its strategic options to maximise shareholder value, it said on Monday.
By Susan Mathew April 24 Southeast Asian shares were little changed on Monday amid fears North Korea could conduct another nuclear test as tension escalated in the region after South Korea said it may hold joint drills with a U.S. aircraft strike group. The U.S. said it will send a contingent of military ships to waters near the Korean peninsula, something that Pyongyang considers to be military provocation. North Korea said at the weekend it was ready to sink the U.S