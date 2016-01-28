BRASILIA Jan 28 Brazilian central bank chief Alexandre Tombini said on Thursday that a deepening recession at home and a weaker global economy will help bring inflation back to the official target in 2017.

Tombini said in a speech at a meeting of business and labor leaders that he expects inflation to slow this year as government-controlled prices drop and the output gap reduces price pressures. Inflation missed the 4.5 percent target by a long shot in 2015, surging past 10 percent to a 12-year high. (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Silvio Cascione)