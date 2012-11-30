SAO PAULO Nov 30 The Brazilian economy should
continue to recover this year and accelerate in 2013 as industry
and agriculture react to government stimuli, central bank
president Alexandre Tombini said on Friday after third-quarter
data showed unexpectedly weak growth.
Lack of growth in the services sector was due to
non-recurring events, Tombini added, without providing details.
Brazil grew just 0.6 percent in the third quarter from the
previous one, government data showed, piling pressure on
President Dilma Rousseff to make deeper structural reforms and
adding to worries about the global slowdown.