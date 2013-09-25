BRIEF-Yext Inc prices 10.5 million common shares at $11 per share
* Says initial public offering of 10.5 million common shares priced at $11.00per share
NEW YORK, Sept 25 Inflation in Brazil is receding even as the economy starts to pick up speed, central bank chief Alexandre Tombini said on Wednesday.
In a presentation to investors in New York, Tombini said the Brazilian economy has done better than many other countries during the first half of the year.
Tombini and other senior Brazilian officials are in New York this week to attract private investment into the country's massive infraestructure program.
* Says initial public offering of 10.5 million common shares priced at $11.00per share
* Pyongyang tells reporters to prepare for "big, important" event