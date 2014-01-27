LONDON Jan 27 The Brazilian central bank will
fight the effects that the country's weakening currency has on
inflation, central bank chief Alexandre Tombini said on Monday.
Tombini said in a speech in London that the bank has raised
interest rates to fight inflation and weather new global
financial conditions.
The central bank raised rates by half a percentage point to
10.50 percent earlier this month, but signaled it may be ready
to slow the pace of one of the world's most aggressive
tightening cycles.
Private economists in a central bank survey, released on
Monday, forecast 2014 inflation at 6.02 percent, well above the
official target midpoint of 4.5 percent.