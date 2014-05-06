BRIEF-Whitestone REIT says offering 8.10 mln common shares
* Whitestone REIT announces proposed offering of common shares
SAO PAULO May 6 Volatility in Brazil's currency, the real , should not be confused with economic vulnerability, central bank chief Alexandre Tombini said at an event in Sao Paulo on Tuesday.
Brazil's real has strengthened about 5.7 percent against the dollar this year, after having weakened about 15 percent in 2013. (Reporting by Renan Fagalde; Writing by Asher Levine; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Whitestone REIT announces proposed offering of common shares
NEW YORK, April 19 Oil prices dropped more than 3 percent on Wednesday following a surprise increase in gasoline inventories, and declines in energy shares weighed on U.S. stocks.