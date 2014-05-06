SAO PAULO May 6 Volatility in Brazil's currency, the real , should not be confused with economic vulnerability, central bank chief Alexandre Tombini said at an event in Sao Paulo on Tuesday.

Brazil's real has strengthened about 5.7 percent against the dollar this year, after having weakened about 15 percent in 2013. (Reporting by Renan Fagalde; Writing by Asher Levine; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)