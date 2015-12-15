BRASILIA Dec 15 Brazil is taking longer to
emerge from a steep downturn as policymakers have struggled to
implement consistent monetary, budget and currency policies that
do not annul one another, central bank president Alexandre
Tombini said on Tuesday.
In testimony before lawmakers, Tombini said that efforts to
revamp fiscal policy and cut spending are "important" to bolster
confidence and kickstart an economic recovery. The economy is
expected to shrink at the steepest pace in a quarter century.
(Reporting by Marcela Ayres and Alonso Soto; Writing by
Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)