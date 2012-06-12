* Woes in Europe continue to weigh on global economy
* Brazil prepared to face worsening world outlook
BRASILIA, June 12 Brazil's central bank chief
Alexandre Tombini s a id on Tuesday the global economy could
suffer two years of slow growth and markets volatility as the
European debt crisis drags on.
"Our view... is that in the coming months, quarters and
maybe even in the next two years we could continue to see
international market volatility and slow global growth," Tombini
told lawmakers in Brasilia.
"Europe continues to post low growth and is subject to
important short-term volatility."
Tombini reiterated that the Brazilian economy is prepared to
deal with the external headwinds and should start to pick up
speed in the second half of the year.